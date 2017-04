Mark Turpin, chief executive of Yogscast - which streams video gaming to 23 million subscribers globally - gives newbie YouTubers tips on building their brand.

Above all, he says, don't do it for fame or money - do it for love, and you never know, you might one day get the fame and money as well.

Follow #CEOSecrets on our website here.

Video journalists: Greg Brosnan and Pamela Parkes