US unemployment rate falls to 10-year low

Image copyright Getty Images

The US unemployment rate fell to its lowest in almost a decade in March, despite the economy adding a smaller than expected number of jobs.

Employers added 98,000 jobs last month - far fewer than the 180,000 expected by economists.

However, the unemployment rate fell from 4.7% in February to just 4.5%. Anything under 5% is considered to indicate "full employment".

The percentage of people in work or looking for a job held steady at 63%.

Neil Wilson at ETX Capital described the March figure as a "massive miss", but doubted it would stop the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates twice this year, with the first move expected in June.

"The overall trend remains one of very strong job creation - and it's still a decent number that is way above the paltry 38,000 registered in June 2016," he said.

Aaron Kohli at BMO Capital Markets in New York said investors were conscious of weather conditions in March, when blizzards struck large swathes of the country.

"Everyone is looking for any caveat due to the weather. I think the weather effects are what is keeping the market from running away with it," he said.

The US Labor Department also revised the number of jobs created in February down from 235,000 to 219,000, while the figure for January was lowered from 238,000 to 216,000.