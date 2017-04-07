21st Century Fox bid for Sky cleared by Europe

Image copyright Reuters

European Commission competition authorities have cleared 21st Century Fox to buy the 61% of broadcaster Sky that it does not yet own.

Both Sky and Fox are controlled by businessman Rupert Murdoch, who also owns the Times and the Sun newspapers.

However, the £18.5bn deal could still face regulatory obstacles in the UK, where Sky is based.

UK Culture Secretary Karen Bradley has said she is "minded" to order an Ofcom investigation.

Competition concerns and broadcasting standards were among the issues of concern for the watchdog to look at, she said last month.

A decision to intervene would not block the deal, but trigger an Ofcom assessment as well as a Competition and Markets Authority report to be considered by Ms Bradley.

'No concerns'

While the UK mulls possible action, the European Commission approved the deal "unconditionally".

"Based on the results of its market investigation, the Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns," it said in a statement.

Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox is offering £11.7bn for the 61% stake in Sky it does not already own.

Sky shareholders would receive £10.75 in cash for each share, valuing the entire company at £18.5bn.

Sky has 22 million customers in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany and Austria.

In 2011, Rupert Murdoch abandoned a bid to take full control of Sky in the wake of that year's phone-hacking scandal involving journalists at Mr Murdoch's UK newspapers.