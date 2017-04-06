Why can't Indians gain possession of the homes they own?

1:59
28 February 2017
6 April 2017 Last updated at 00:12 BST
Not getting possession of a flat you have purchased is a common problem in India.
Construction is often held up by delays in government approvals, and disputes over land ownership, and developers struggle to stay afloat as a result.
So on one hand people can’t get into the homes they own. And on the other hand there’s a lot of corruption, which drives up prices.
How is Prime Minister Narendra Modi trying to tackle the problem?
Shilpa Kannan reports.