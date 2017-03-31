House price growth slowed in March, Nationwide says

Image copyright Getty Images

UK house price growth "softened" in March with values rising at an annual rate of 3.5%, the Nationwide has said.

That was down from a 4.5% annual growth rate in February, and was the slowest annual increase since August 2015, according to the building society.

House prices in March fell 0.3% from the month before. The cost of the average home was £207,308.

The Nationwide said that the level of home ownership had fallen to its lowest since 1985.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist, said there had been a "mixed picture across the UK" at the start of the year.

"Six regions saw the pace of house price growth accelerate, six saw a deceleration and one (East Midlands) recorded the same rate as the previous quarter," Mr Gardner said.

One of the biggest falls in home ownership has been among 35-44 year-olds.

The Nationwide said government data indicated "just 56%" of that age group owned a home last year, compared with 74% a decade ago.