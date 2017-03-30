Bank of England considers palm oil for the new £20 note

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Plastic £5 notes will continue to use animal fat

The Bank of England is to consider using palm oil in the production of the new £20 note, following criticism of the use of animal fats in the plastic £5.

The new £20 note is due to be introduced by 2020, but the tender for production has been put on hold.

Vegans, Hindus and Sikhs have objected to the tallow used in plastic notes.

The Bank said it was now assessing whether palm oil or coconut oil should be used instead.

However, the announcement immediately proved controversial, with conservation groups warning that palm oil production can wreck rainforests and displace people living in them.

"It would depend on where the Bank of England source it," said Rachel Agnew of the Rainforest Foundation. "Whether it is sustainable is the issue."

The Rainforest Foundation is particularly concerned about palm oil production in the Congo basin.

The existing £5 plastic note, and the new £10 note, due out in September, will continue to use trace amounts of animal fat.

The Bank has said it is not practical to change the way such notes are made.