Zimbabwe's cash-strapped tobacco farms

The start of the tobacco marketing and selling season has brought in some much-needed hard currency to the Zimbabwean economy. The leaf is the country's second biggest export after gold and almost all of the annual crop goes to China, South Africa and Germany.

But small-scale farmers are not achieving high enough prices for their crop and - like everyone else in Zimbabwe - continue to battle with the shortage of cash in the country.

From the capital Harare, the BBC's Shingai Nyoka has more for Africa Business Report.