Miners lead FTSE 100 fallers

London's leading shares lurched lower in early trading, extending Tuesday's losses, after Wall Street suffered its worst day this year.

In the opening minutes, the FTSE 100 fell 43.6 points or 0.59% to 7,334.74, with retailer Kingfisher worst hit.

Share prices are falling on both sides of the Atlantic amid concerns that US President Donald Trump faces opposition to promised reforms.

Until Tuesday's reverse, London shares had risen for four sessions in a row.

On three of those occasions, the FTSE 100 had notched up record closes.

Kingfisher dropped 2.8% despite announcing an 8.3% rise in annual profit.

Investors focused instead on the home improvement retailer's fears that political uncertainty in the UK and France could affect its future prospects.

Mining firms also suffered, with Anglo American, BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Antofagasta all down more than 2%.

The pound was little moved on Wednesday, up one-tenth of a cent against both the dollar and the euro, at $1.2481 and 1.1546 euros respectively.

The previous day, sterling had made gains after UK inflation in February rose to 2.3%, driven by rising fuel and food prices.

The stronger pound weighs on companies that earn their income abroad.

On Tuesday, Wall Street suffered its worst day this year, as investors fretted about whether President Trump will be able to deliver promised tax cuts.

Banks, which have helped to propel share markets to record highs recently, were among the worst casualties.

Bank of America fell 5.77% and Goldman Sachs lost 3.72%.

At the close on Tuesday, the Dow Jones was 1.14% off at 20,668.01 points and the S&P 500 lost 1.24% to 2,344.02. The Nasdaq fell 1.83% to 5,793.8.

For the S&P 500, it was the steepest one-day sell-off since before Mr Trump's election victory. The Russell 200 index of smaller companies also fell, closing down 2.7% and erasing its gains for the year.