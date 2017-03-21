UK inflation rate leaps to 2.3%

Image copyright AFP

Inflation, as measured by the Office for National Statistics' Consumer Prices Index, jumped to 2.3% in February - up from 1.8% in January.

The rate is the highest since September 2013 and above the 2% target the Bank of England is charged with keeping inflation at.

Rising fuel and food prices were the main factors pushing inflation higher.

The Brexit vote last June prompted a steep fall in the value of the pound, making imported goods more expensive.

The Bank of England has said it expects inflation will peak at 2.8% next year.

Ben Brettell, senior economist at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the fall in the pound against the dollar had been pushing transport costs higher since last summer.

"Oil is priced in dollars, and sterling has fallen around 13% on a trade-weighted basis since last June's referendum. As such transport costs accounted for 0.8 percentage points of the overall figure," he said.

He pointed out that many economists thought inflation could rise above 3%.

This month, the ONS has started to promote a new inflation statistic, CPIH, which includes a measure of housing costs and council tax. This was also measured as growing at a rate of 2.3% in February.