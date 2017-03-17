FTSE 100 opens higher as financial stocks rise

Image copyright Getty Images

The UK stock market edged higher as trading began, as the FTSE 100 built on Thursday's record closing high.

The benchmark UK share index rose 2.19 points to 7,418.14. although remained short of the record intra-day high of 7444.62 that the index had hit in the previous session.

Financial stocks led the way, with insurer Prudential up 1.5% and Barclays and RBS both up by about 1%.

In the FTSE 250, shares in Tullow Oil fell 15% on news of a rights issue.

Tullow said it was planning to raise about £607m through the share sale in order to cut its debts.

Housebuilder Berkeley Group was the biggest riser in the FTSE 250, climbing 5.7% after it said its full-year profits were set to be at the top end of forecasts.

The company added that the housing market in London and the South East had now "stabilised" since the post-Brexit vote fall in sales.

On the currency markets, the pound was unchanged against the dollar at $1.2357 and sterling was also flat against the euro at 1.1478 euros.