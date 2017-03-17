BA owner IAG launches new long-haul airline Level

Image copyright IAG

The owner of British Airways is launching a new long-haul budget airline based in Barcelona.

IAG said the new airline, Level, would initially fly to Los Angeles, Oakland, Buenos Aires and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic from June.

The airline will use Iberia crew and two new Airbus A330 planes.

Willie Walsh, IAG chief executive, said Level would become its fifth airline brand alongside Aer Lingus, BA, Iberia and Vueling.

"Barcelona is Vueling's home base and this will allow customers to connect from Vueling's extensive European network onto Level's long-haul flights," he said.

The company will look to offer Level flights from other European cities. "We're really excited about the opportunities for expansion," Mr Walsh added.

Fares start from 99 euros/$149 each way.