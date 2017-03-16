Behind the business of Asia's child beauty pageants

The business of beauty pageants in Asia might not be nearly as big or jaw dropping money-wise as it is in North America, but it's still a popular business - and it's one that costs families money.

As part of our Business of Kids series, we meet one tiny beauty pageant star from Singapore and her mum to find out what life is like as a child competitor on the international stage.

Produced by Christine Hah. Shot and edited by Mohammad Fahmi and Alex Tan