Children's scooters added to inflation basket

The obsession of many young children to scoot is affecting the way the cost of living is calculated in the UK.

Children's scooters have been added to the basket of goods used to measure the UK's inflation rate.

It has replaced the swing, which was being sold less, particularly during the winter, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The price movements of 700 goods and services are measured in 20,000 UK outlets to calculate inflation.

Also added to the basket were gin, non-dairy milk (such as soya or almond), men's base layer fitness tops, and jigsaws for adults.

Gin comes back into the mix after a 13-year absence from the basket - the result of new craft distilleries popping up and rising popularity.

Disappearing from the basket are alcopops, old mobile phone handsets, menthol cigarettes, and the fee for stopping cheques.

The basket of goods reflects contemporary habits and technology to calculate the changing cost of living, as measured by the inflation rate.

A series of changes have been made, but the replacement of the swing with the scooter is perhaps the clearest signal of how families have changed their habits regarding gifts for children.

Officials at the ONS have decided scooters have moved on from being a fad to become everyday items.

History of the scooter

Thought to have originated in the late 19th Century - "Most scooters would have been homemade, using wood or whatever people could find. The simplicity of the design encouraged that," says Esther Lutman, assistant curator at London's Museum of Childhood

Surge of interest in the 1930s and, to a lesser extent, in the 1950s and 1980s

Trend for modern scooters dates from 1996, when Wim Ouboter of Micro Mobility Systems in Switzerland produced a foldable aluminium model

Last year, coffee pods and microwave rice were added to the basket, to reflect a long-term trend towards prepared foods.

Nightclub entry fees and re-writeable DVDs were among the items removed from the calculations.