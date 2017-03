How would you like to get free business advice from the bosses of some of the world's most innovative and fast-growing companies?

That's what we're bringing you on the BBC News website, in a new series called 60 Second Solutions.

The first piece of business advice is from Hubert Viriot, the chief executive of the hotel group Yotel. We asked him to tell us: how do you persuade investors to put money into your company?