White men 'endangered species' in UK boardrooms - Tesco chairman

Image copyright Tesco/PA Image caption Mr Allan said he had hoped to encourage delegates with his "colourful turn of speech"

White men are becoming an "endangered species" in top business jobs as companies take on more women and ethnic minorities, Tesco's chairman has said.

John Allan told a retail conference "the pendulum has swung very significantly" - even though white men still dominate in UK boardrooms.

He said it was an "extremely propitious period" to be "female and from an ethnic background and preferably both".

Mr Allan later said his comments were intended to be "humorous".

In his speech, the day after International Women's Day, about the recruitment of prospective non-executive directors, Mr Allan said: "For a thousand years men have got most of these jobs, the pendulum has swung very significantly the other way now and will do for the foreseeable future I think.

"If you are a white male - tough - you are an endangered species and you are going to have to work twice as hard."

Mr Allan sits alongside eight other white men and three white women on Tesco's board.

Speaking to the Guardian newspaper after the Retail Week Live conference in London, Mr Allan said: "The context was [that] I was talking to a bunch of aspiring non-executive directors, many of whom were women, and I wanted to give them some encouragement and, therefore, I used that rather colourful turn of speech.

"It was intended to be humorous, a bit hyperbolic. Clearly, white men are not literally an endangered species but I was actually wanting to make the reverse point, which is that it is a great time for women and people of ethnic minorities who want to get on in business."

According to analysis by headhunters Egon Zehnder, women held 26.3% of board positions in the UK's largest companies in 2016 - but it said recruitment, at 29%, was at its lowest proportion since 2012.

Meanwhile, a government-backed report published in November said there was a disproportionately low level of diversity in the boardrooms of FTSE 100 companies.