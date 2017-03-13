CEO Secrets: 'Spend more on staff than clients'

Jamie Bolding is founder of Jungle Creations, the social media company behind strands including Viral Thread and Twisted Food.

He shares the business advice he wishes he had had when he started out for our CEO Secrets series, from his company's new offices in east London.

You can watch our live Facebook interview with him here.

Shhh! Get all the #CEOSecrets on our website here and watch this video explaining the series.

To keep up to date with the CEO Secrets series and go behind the scenes, follow series producer Dougal Shaw on Twitter and Facebook.