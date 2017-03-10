BT strikes deal to legally separate Openreach division

Image copyright Malcolm Cochrane/BT

BT has bowed to demands by the telecoms regulator Ofcom to legally separate Openreach, which runs the UK's broadband infrastructure.

Ofcom said that Openreach will "become a distinct company with its own staff and management, together with its own strategy and a legal purpose to serve all of its customers equally".

It must consult with customers such as Sky and TalkTalk on major investments.

Its boss will be appointed by an Openreach board with its own chairman.