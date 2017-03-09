Tesco to pay back thousands of underpaid staff

Image copyright Getty Images

Tesco is reimbursing 140,000 current and former staff who were left underpaid due to a payroll error.

The supermarket is set to pay out about £10m with most workers getting up to £40, although some could get much more.

The staff were paid less than the National Living Wage after contributing part of their salary to pensions, childcare and cycle to work schemes.

Tesco discovered the errors during a review as part of the implementation of a new payroll system.

The UK's biggest supermarket chain said it would reimburse current employees by the end of March.

It will also be contacting former workers affected by the errors to arrange their payments.

Apology

Matt Davies, chief executive of Tesco UK and Ireland, said: "As soon as our own review identified this issue we took immediate action to resolve it and establish which colleagues are affected.

"We've apologised to our colleagues and our priority now is to talk to them about how this affects them individually, and make any necessary payments."

Tesco has informed HM Revenue and Customs and has also briefed the Usdaw shop workers union.

Last month, the UK tax body named 360 businesses who had failed to pay the National Living Wage or National Minimum Wage.

Debenhams, Subway and Lloyds Pharmacy were among the companies told to refund staff.