UK growth forecast for 2017 revised up

Image copyright Getty Images

The UK economy's growth forecast for this year has been revised sharply higher by the Budget watchdog.

The Office for Budget Responsibility now expects the economy to grow by 2%, up from its previous forecast of 1.4%.

However, growth is then expected to slow to 1.6% the following year, before gradually accelerating to 2% by 2021.

The OBR expects government borrowing for 2016-17 to be £51.7bn - a fall of £16.4bn from its November forecast and £4bn lower than the 2016 Budget figure.

By 2021-22 the deficit is forecast to fall to £16.8bn.

Government borrowing is expected to fall from 3.8% of GDP last year to 2.6% this year. The figure would then rise to 2.9% in 2018-19, but fall to 0.7% by 2021-22 - the lowest rate in two decades, according to the chancellor.

Philip Hammond said his Budget would "fund all additional spending decisions", and that would allow the government to avoid additional borrowing.

He said some had argued that lower government borrowing could permit higher spending, but he disagreed.

"Britain has a debt of nearly £1.7 trillion - almost £62,000 for every household in the country. Each year, we are spending £50bn on debt interest - more than we spend on defence and policing combined," he told MPs.

"And borrowing over the forecast period is still set to be £100bn higher than predicted at Budget 2016."

The OBR also raised its forecast for inflation this year from 2.3% to 2.4%.

The rate of CPI inflation is then expected to fall to 2.3% in 2018-19 - slightly lower than its previous forecast - and drop further to 2% in 2019.

Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the new growth forecasts did not give the chancellor much help.

"Although the OBR revised up its forecast for GDP growth in 2017 to 2%, from 1.4% previously, it maintained its previous view on the economy's medium-term potential. As a result, the OBR reduced its forecasts for GDP growth in 2018 and beyond," he said.