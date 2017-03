In India's big cities, about 85% of primary school children and up to 95% of high school kids attend extra classes after school to help lift their chances of getting into university.

But the classes cost money and for some households it's a strain.

As part of our Business of Kids series, we met one family doing its best, regardless of the cost.

Produced by Aakriti Thapar. Shot and edited by Jaltson AC.