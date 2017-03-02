Mike Ashley buys lingerie firm Agent Provocateur

Image copyright Reuters

Lingerie firm Agent Provocateur has been bought by Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley after it was placed into administration.

Private equity group 3i has owned the struggling company since 2007.

Agent Provocateur has 10 stores in the UK and employs around 600 people. It is not known if there will be job losses.

It has been reported that Mr Ashley paid around £25m seeing off competition from another private equity firm Lion Capital.

The lingerie firm was sold to Mr Ashley via a so called "pre-pack deal" which means the sale of assets were pre-negotiated before an administrator was appointed.

Normally an administrator markets a business after its appointment.

Agent Provocateur was recently hit by an accounting scandal and expanded its retail network.

Sports Direct's profits have also suffered after criticism of work practices at it Derbyshire warehouse.

Mr Ashley appears keen to target more upmarket fashion retail, moving away from the cheaper end of the High Street.

In February he acquired a 11% stake in fashion chain French Connection and owns a controlling stake in the premium retailer Flannels among other interests.

Agent Provocateur was founded in 1994 by Joseph Corré and his wife Serena Rees.

Mr Corré is the son of fashion doyenne, Vivienne Westwood and the former manager of the Sex Pistols Malcolm McLaren.