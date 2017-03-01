ITV profits fall as advertising revenue slips

Image copyright Getty Images

ITV has reported a 14% fall in annual pre-tax profits to £553m as advertising revenues declined by 3%.

The UK's biggest commercial broadcaster said it continued to rebalance and strengthen the business and blamed "wider political and economic uncertainty" for advertising falls.

It hailed a 13% increase in revenue from the ITV Studios division.

Underlying pre-tax profit was up slightly on the year, from £843m to £847m.

Total viewing across its channels rose by 1% last year, with the share for the main ITV channel increasing from 15% to 15.4%.

The company said in its results statement that it was proposing a special dividend of 5p a share, causing its share price to open 1.5% higher.

Chief executive Adam Crozier said ITV had "delivered a good performance in 2016", pointing out that total external revenues were up 3%.

"The continued growth in revenue and adjusted profit, despite a 3% decline in spot advertising revenues resulting from wider political and economic uncertainty, is clear evidence that our strategy is working and remains the right one for ITV," he said.

He added that ITV - home to shows including Coronation Street, the X Factor and Broadchurch - maintained its "leading position" in the UK television advertising market.

"Whilst our net advertising revenues have declined, we again outperformed the UK television ad market as a whole," he said.

Shares have fallen by a fifth in the past 12 months and closed on Tuesday at 202.8p.

There has been speculation that ITV could be a takeover target by a foreign broadcaster.