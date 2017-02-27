The remittances propping up Lesotho's economy

As a landlocked country, Lesotho finds itself dependent on its neighbours for trade, foreign currency and even jobs. Almost half the population is working outside the country and sending money home to support their families.

These remittances now account for 30% of the local economy and often do much more for Lesotho than foreign investments or aid.

But in a time of volatile markets, can Lesotho continue to rely on remittances to prop up the economy?

Jessica David-Preyser went to find out more for Africa Business Report.