'Our textiles use iconic symbols of Lesotho'

Seshoeshoe, seanamarena and modiyanyeo are all symbols and colours of the Basotho - a group of people whose ancestors have lived in southern Africa since around the 5th Century.

Seshoeshoe is a distinctive fabric, seanamarena is a blanket and modiyanyeo is a straw hat that people have come to associate with Lesotho.

And one pair of graphic designers in Lesotho have recognised the commercial value of using these cultural symbols in fashion and home interiors. The BBC's Africa Business Report finds out more.