FTSE 100 lower despite RSA Insurance boost

Image copyright Getty Images

Shares in RSA and Barclays were among the top risers in early trade, but overall the market was lower on a busy day for UK corporate earnings.

The FTSE 100 index was down 13.64 points at 7,288.61, with a number of firms falling after going ex-dividend.

Centrica also weighed on the market, dropping 3%. Annual profits at the group rose 4%, but its British Gas domestic business saw profits fall 11%.

RSA Insurance shares rose 4.7% after its full-year results beat forecasts.

The insurer reported operating profits of £655m, up 25% from the year before.

Shares in Barclays rose more than 2% after the bank reported a near trebling of full-year profits to £3.2bn.

BAE Systems rose 1.6% after the company reported annual operating profits of £1.74bn for 2016, up from £1.5bn.

"With an improved outlook for defence budgets in a number of our markets, we are well placed to continue to generate attractive returns for shareholders," said chief executive Ian King.

On the currency markets, the pound rose 0.2% against the US dollar to $1.2470 and edged 0.1% higher against the euro to 1.1806 euros.