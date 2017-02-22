Diversifying the United States' coal country

From Kentucky to Wyoming, big coal producing states voted heavily in favour of Donald Trump and his message of reviving the industry.

But while many in the region are counting on reduced regulation and increased production to boost coal jobs, others are hoping a resurgences of coal helps boost new industries and diversifies local economies.

The BBC's Michelle Fleury spoke to people across the Appalachians - America’s coal country - about their desire to see the region become more than just coal dependent.