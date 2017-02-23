Barclays full-year profits almost treble to £3.2bn

Image copyright Getty Images

Barclays has reported a jump in annual profits after making "strong progress" in restructuring.

The bank reported a profit before tax of £3.2bn for 2016, up from £1.1bn the year before.

Its reorganisation has included the sale of its Africa business.

Barclays has also been selling off other parts of the business which the bank deems "non-core", and it said it would bring forward the closure of the unit dealing with this by six months.

Chief executive Jes Staley said the "non-core" unit would close on 30 June.

"We are now just months away from completing the restructuring of Barclays, and I am more optimistic than ever for our prospects in 2017, and beyond," Mr Staley said.

Barclays said in 2016 its core capital ratio, a key measure of financial strength, rose to 12.4% against analysts' expectations it would only climb to 11.8%.