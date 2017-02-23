Branching out to grow Christmas trees, despite my accident
Clive Collins used to have one of the most physically active jobs there is - a forester. But one day he fell out of a tree from a height of 30ft (9m), paralysing him from the waist down.
After the accident he was determined to keep working outdoors - following his dream to start a Christmas tree farm - but first he had to battle the depression brought on by his injury.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell