Can Ghana build its way out of trouble?

With the election of a new president in January 2017 and the start of a new year, most Ghanaians are hoping for a new dawn.

The West African nation has suffered a few economic shocks - affecting its currency, jobs and local investments - and has raised its levels of public debt and borrowing.

However, despite its economic woes, property developers say there is everything to play for.

The BBC’s Lerato Mbele finds out more for Africa Business Report.