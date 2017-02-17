Ivory Coast's accidental ex-pat network entrepreneur

Evelyne Masumbuko is the wife of an ex-pat worker who found herself moving to Abidjan in Ivory Coast to join her husband in 2015.

Anxious to make the move seamless and interesting for her family, she gathered all the information she could find about the new country and collected it into one portal. That information became a website for other ex-pats and then grew into an entertainment channel, linking local Ivorian celebrities with visitors and fans.

Evelyne tells the BBC how she become an entrepreneur, running a business that she accidentally created.

Watch: Africa Business Report