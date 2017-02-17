'My business rates are going up 62%'
17 February 2017 Last updated at 10:37 GMT

After the first revaluation for seven years, new business rates come into force in England on the 1 April.

Many small businesses, GP surgeries and schools complain they are facing increases. The government says that under the changes 600,000 businesses will pay no rates at all, and only a quarter will face rises.

Neil Whitham, the owner of a fish and chip shop in St Ives, tells Radio 4's Today how much the new rates are going up for him.

