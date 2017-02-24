How a paralysed man invented aids for disabled people

Rob Smith was an engineering student at Warwick University who fell down a rock face while on holiday. The accident paralysed him from the waist down and impaired the use of his hands.

He started to invent aids at home to help him with his grip, and then began a company called Active Hands to sell them to other disabled people.

The company now exports to dozens of countries, and its products are used in training by Paralympic athletes.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell