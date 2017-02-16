£900 coat maker Canada Goose to sell shares

Image copyright Getty Images

Canada Goose, maker of Arctic coats costing as much as £900, has applied for a stock market listing in New York and Toronto.

The company, part-owned by private equity firm Bain Capital, wants to pay off some of its debt, it says.

It was founded in 1957 in Toronto and is known for its coyote fur-lined hooded jackets.

The company says it started off making woollen vests, raincoats and snowmobile suits.

It then moved into Arctic and mountain expedition coats and more recently, luxury jackets.

The company issued a $100m (£80m) placeholder filing, but could raise as much as $300m, valuing the company at $2bn, according to Bloomberg news.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and RBC Capital Markets will organise the share sale, according to the filing.