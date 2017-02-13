'Pensioner incomes outstrip those of working families'

Image copyright Thinkstock

Typical pensioner incomes now outstrip working age incomes, a new report from the Resolution Foundation suggests.

Pensioners are also now more likely than their predecessors to still be in work, own a home and have access to generous private pensions, it says.

It says growth in pensioner incomes has been coupled with weak income growth for working age households.

Pensioner households are now £20 a week better off than working age households, but were £70 a week worse off in 2001.

However, the report, called As Time Goes By, adds: "This strong growth is not the result of a boom time for all pensioners, with most finding that their personal situation changes little from year-to-year. "

It says while typical incomes across the pensioner population have grown by more than 30% since 2001, the typical income of someone who turned 65 in that year was only 7% higher by 2014.

Sources of income

Adam Corlett, Economic Analyst at the Resolution Foundation, said: "The main driver of pensioner income growth has been the arrival of successive new waves of pensioners, who are more likely to work, own their home and have generous private pension wealth than any previous generation.

"Of course, not all pensioners can draw on these income sources, which is why the state pension will always be the main income for many pensioners.

Future generations of pensioners may not enjoy the same income as the current wave of retirees

"We can't assume either that young people today will be able to draw upon the kind of wealth that recent pensioners have accumulated, given the recent fall in home ownership and decline in generous defined benefit schemes."

The report identifies four key drivers of growth in typical pensioner incomes since the 2000s.

These are: the possession of occupational pensions, a growth in the numbers in employment, increased state benefits, and a move towards home ownership from renting.

But the Resolution Foundation warns that future generations of pensioners cannot assume that they will benefit from further gains from these income sources.