Zambians not gaining from rising copper prices

One commodity that has been showing signs of recovery recently is copper. In early 2016, the metal was fetching half the price it did in 2012. However, the market seems to be staging a remarkable come-back, not least because of promises by President Trump to increase infrastructure spending in the US, which will need copper.

But is this increase really making a difference to those who mine the copper? The BBC's Kennedy Gondwe has been to the copper belt in the country's north to find out more for Africa Business Report.