UK manufacturing ended 2016 strongly

The UK's manufacturing sector grew faster than expected at the end of 2016, according to official figures.

Output from the sector grew by 2.1% in December, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, and was up 1.2% in the October-to-December quarter.

However, the ONS warned that December's figure was boosted by output from the "volatile" pharmaceuticals sector.

Separate ONS data showed the UK's trade deficit in goods and services narrowed in December to £3.3bn from £3.6bn.

The ONS said this improvement was mainly due to a £1.1bn increase in exports of goods to non-EU countries.

For the October-to-December quarter, the deficit on goods and services narrowed by £5.6bn to £8.6bn.

"While both exports and imports grew over 2016, there remains little evidence that the weaker pound has had an effect on the trade balance," said Kate Davies, senior statistician at the ONS.