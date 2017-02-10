Pimlico Plumbers boss Charlie Mullins on losing legal case

Pimlico Plumbers boss Charlie Mullins says his firm is "very likely" to appeal after losing a significant court case.

It comes after the Court of Appeal agreed with a tribunal that Garry Smith was entitled to basic workers' rights, following a heart attack, even though he'd been technically self-employed.

Charlie Mullins told the BBC that Mr Smith had chosen to be self-employed, meaning he was paid twice as much, but then would not receive worker benefits.