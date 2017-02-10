FTSE 100 rises as China data lifts miners

Image copyright AFP

The UK stock market opened higher as mining shares rose on the back of strong trade data from China.

The benchmark FTSE 100 share index rose 34.02 points to 7,263.52, with miners dominating the risers board.

Anglo American rose 3.6%, Rio Tinto climbed 3% and BHP Billiton was up 2.5%.

The shares were boosted by trade data from China showing better-than-expected growth in imports and exports last month, and this lifted metal prices.

In the FTSE 250, shares in Just Eat fell nearly 6% after the chief executive of the online food delivery firm, David Buttress, said he was standing down due to "urgent family matters".

Greene King shares slipped 0.8% following the pub operator's latest trading update. The company said underlying sales rose 4.5% over the Christmas period, driven by strong sales in London.

On the currency markets, the pound fell 0.2% lower against the dollar to $1.2473 and was unchanged against the euro at 1.1722 euros.