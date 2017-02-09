US firms 'worried' over Brexit impact

Image copyright Getty Images

US firms have been delaying investment decisions in the UK since the Brexit referendum, says the US Chamber of Commerce.

The organisation has thousands of members in the US, including many large multinationals.

Its head of international affairs, Myron Brilliant, told the BBC firms were worried about future trade rules.

He said they thought there could be new regulatory challenges once the UK was now longer in the EU.

Mr Brilliant told BBC Radio 5 live's Wake Up To Money: "They're worried about what the transition rules are going to look like.

"They're worried about whether there are going to be new regulatory challenges, impediments, and so we're going to see how that plays out over the next two years.

"One also expects that the UK-EU will have a trade agreement. But what we're saying from Washington is that we're going to be vested stakeholders, as we have been in terms of our businesses here."

He added: "Of course, some companies are holding back investment to see how this plays out. That makes sense.

"But there is no question that Europe is an important part of any company's international strategy.

"And so it's not that they're going to pull back from Europe, but they are going to realign their investments, depending on how these negotiations go."