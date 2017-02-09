Business

Thomas Cook sees rising demand for holidays in Greece

  • 9 February 2017
  • From the section Business
Thomas Cook plane Image copyright PHILIPPE HUGUEN

Thomas Cook says it saw a "solid start" to 2017, as rising demand for holidays in Greece offset the impact of a spate of terror attacks on visits to Turkey.

Revenue grew 1% to £1.6bn in the three months to 31 December while operating losses narrowed by 2%.

It said bookings for holidays in Greece were currently up by more than 40%, while Spain had also done well.

The firm's pre-tax profits slipped last financial year following attacks in both Europe and Turkey.

At one point in May 2016, its shares dived 19% after the travel company announced summer bookings were down 5% compared with the previous year.

Commenting on it latest results, chief executive Peter Fankhauser said: "In preparation for the summer season, we have expanded our holiday offering to Greece and a number of smaller destinations across Europe, and I'm pleased that this early action is paying off.

"These positive trends are making up for continued weak demand for Turkey."

More on this story