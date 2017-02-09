Thomas Cook sees rising demand for holidays in Greece

Image copyright PHILIPPE HUGUEN

Thomas Cook says it saw a "solid start" to 2017, as rising demand for holidays in Greece offset the impact of a spate of terror attacks on visits to Turkey.

Revenue grew 1% to £1.6bn in the three months to 31 December while operating losses narrowed by 2%.

It said bookings for holidays in Greece were currently up by more than 40%, while Spain had also done well.

The firm's pre-tax profits slipped last financial year following attacks in both Europe and Turkey.

At one point in May 2016, its shares dived 19% after the travel company announced summer bookings were down 5% compared with the previous year.

Commenting on it latest results, chief executive Peter Fankhauser said: "In preparation for the summer season, we have expanded our holiday offering to Greece and a number of smaller destinations across Europe, and I'm pleased that this early action is paying off.

"These positive trends are making up for continued weak demand for Turkey."