Rio Tinto leads mining stocks surge

Image copyright AFP

(Open): London's top shares edged higher in early Wednesday trade, helped by strong results from Rio Tinto.

The world's second-biggest miner was the biggest gainer on the FTSE 100 index, adding 2.65% after revealing that its underlying earnings rose by 12% last year to $5.1bn (£4.1bn).

The firm's performance lifted the whole sector, with Glencore and Anglo American both rising about 2.6%.

Overall, the FTSE 100 was up 0.42 points or 0.01% at 7,186.64.

On the currency markets, the pound was down 0.22% against the dollar at $1.2481, but up 0.11% against the euro at 1.1726 euros.