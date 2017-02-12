My Shop: How YouTube saved one shopkeeper but nearly broke her

When Lucy Myatt's dream comic shop hit hard times, she turned to video platform YouTube and found more customers by vlogging. But unexpected attention took a heavy personal toll on her.

She runs Level Up, a "geek's paradise" selling comics and retro computer games, in Liverpool's Quiggins mall for independent shops.

Video journalist Dougal Shaw went to meet her there.

