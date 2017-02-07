Lloyds to review HBOS customer cases

Image copyright PA

Lloyds Banking Group, owner of HBOS, is going to review the cases of customers affected by a fraud involving two ex-employees, who were jailed last week.

Six people, including the former HBOS bankers, were found guilty of a scam involving fraudulent loans.

The bank has been under pressure to pay compensation after it was accused of reacting too slowly to complaints from victims of the scheme.

The fraud took place before Lloyds Banking Group took ownership of HBOS.

"Customer cases will be considered afresh in light of all relevant evidence including new evidence that emerged during the trial," said a Lloyds statement.