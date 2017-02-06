Tiffany shares hit as CEO steps down

Image copyright Reuters

Stocks on Wall Street opened lower, with shares in Tiffany falling after the head of the jewellery chain quit following disappointing results.

At the weekend, Tiffany said Frederic Cumenal had stepped down as its chief executive. Shares in the company opened down 2.6%.

In early trade, the Dow Jones slipped 6.32 points to 20,065.14.

The wider S&P 500 index dropped 4.28 points to 2,293.14, while the Nasdaq fell 13.10 points to 5,653.67.

Shares in toymaker Hasbro jumped 15% after its latest quarterly results beat expectations, helped by strong demand for dolls based on Walt Disney's Cinderella and Frozen.

Profits for the three months to 25 December were $192.73m, up from $175.76m a year earlier.