Snapchat: How one young star makes his money

2:20
2 February 2017
4 February 2017 Last updated at 02:28 GMT
Snap, owner of the Snapchat messaging app popular with teenagers, has announced it will sell its shares on the US stock market.
While the company itself is loss-making, some users are making money from the platform.
People like Tanner Fox, a social media star with more than three million followers on YouTube and a six-figure following on Snapchat.
Video journalist Dougal Shaw caught up with him, when the young star came to do a BBC News television interview.
Warning: The stunts performed in this video, from Tanner Fox's YouTube channel, are dangerous