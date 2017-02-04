Snapchat: How one young star makes his money

Snap, owner of the Snapchat messaging app popular with teenagers, has announced it will sell its shares on the US stock market.

While the company itself is loss-making, some users are making money from the platform.

People like Tanner Fox, a social media star with more than three million followers on YouTube and a six-figure following on Snapchat.

Video journalist Dougal Shaw caught up with him, when the young star came to do a BBC News television interview.

Warning: The stunts performed in this video, from Tanner Fox's YouTube channel, are dangerous