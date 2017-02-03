SA hair care entrepreneur: 'Don't suffer for beauty'

From relaxers and extensions to weaves and wigs, the hair industry is a lucrative one in Africa - estimated to be worth at least $6bn (£4.8bn).

As the saying goes "beauty is pain", but there's one entrepreneur in South Africa who argues the two things don't have to go together.

Jabu Stone has taken his passion for locks back to its roots with his natural hair care range and the trend is spreading across the continent.

Watch: Africa Business Report