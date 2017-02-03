US firms added 227,000 jobs in January

Image copyright Getty Images

US businesses added 227,000 jobs in January, way above economists' forecasts of about 175,000.

The figure, from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, compares with December's increase of 157,000, revised up slightly from last month's first estimate.

Job gains occurred in retail trade, construction, and financial activities.

The figures suggest that new president Donald Trump has inherited a robust jobs market.

He has promised to to create 25 million jobs over 10 years to become "the greatest jobs president... ever".

President Barack Obama's term from January 2009-17 saw the number of people with jobs increase by 11.25 million.

Both the number of unemployed people, at 7.6 million, and the unemployment rate, at 4.8%, were little changed in January, said the Bureau.

The percentage of adults working or looking for jobs increased to its highest level since September.