UK service sector growth 'slows'

Growth in the UK's dominant service sector slowed last month, according to a closely watched survey, while price pressures "remained intense".

The Markit/CIPS purchasing managers' index (PMI) recorded its first slowdown in the services sector for four months.

The index fell to 54.5 in January from the previous month's reading of 56.2, although a reading above 50 still indicates the sector is expanding.

Markit said the economy was on track to grow 0.5% in the first quarter of 2017.

"Service sector growth eased after a strong end to 2016, but the January surveys still point to a buoyant start to 2017 for the UK economy," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

"Encouragingly, optimism about the coming year has risen to its highest in one-and-a-half years, improving across the board in all sectors to suggest that January's slowdown may only be temporary."

On Thursday, the Bank of England revised up its forecast for the UK economy this year, and now expects it to grow by 2%.