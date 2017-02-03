ITV leads FTSE 100 higher after upgrade

Image copyright Getty Images

The UK stock market opened higher, with ITV shares leading the way after they were boosted by a broker upgrade.

ITV shares rose 1.5% after Investec lifted its rating on the broadcaster to "buy" from "hold".

On a quiet morning for company news, the benchmark FTSE 100 share index rose 13.76 points to 7,154.51.

Mining stocks were trading lower as metal prices fell. Anglo American, Glencore and Rio Tinto were all down by more than 3%.

On the currency markets, the pound was unchanged against the dollar at $1.2528, and up 0.1% against the euro at 1.1659 euros.