Snapchat files plans for stock market listing
- 2 February 2017
- From the section Business
Snap, the parent company of messaging app Snapchat, has publicly filed plans to list on the US stock market.
The California-based firm is seeking to raise $3bn (£2.4bn) from the share sale, according to reports.
Based on investments so far, the tech firm would be worth between $20bn and $25bn, making it the biggest US flotation in recent years.
The company was first reported in November to have filed a confidential application for the listing.