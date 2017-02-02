Snapchat files plans for stock market listing

Image copyright Reuters

Snap, the parent company of messaging app Snapchat, has publicly filed plans to list on the US stock market.

The California-based firm is seeking to raise $3bn (£2.4bn) from the share sale, according to reports.

Based on investments so far, the tech firm would be worth between $20bn and $25bn, making it the biggest US flotation in recent years.

The company was first reported in November to have filed a confidential application for the listing.